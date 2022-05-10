Tests, interviews in Hindi for plumbers in NPCIL Kalpakkam, PMK to protest

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will hold a demonstration outside the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) at Kalpakkam near here on Wednesday against written tests and interviews for plumbers, carpenters being held in Hindi.

According to G.K. Mani, the party President, the MAPS is holding written tests and interviews for hiring plumbers, carpenters in Hindi, thereby depriving the locals of employment opportunities.

He said 'C' and 'D' grade jobs were promised for the locals when their land was acquired in 1978 for the power plant, but that promise was not fulfilled.

Demanding the recruitment exams and interviews be held in Tamil so that the local people get jobs, the PMK will hold a protest demonstration on Wednesday morning, Mani said.

The MAPS is part of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).