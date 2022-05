Several areas in Chennai receive heavy rainfall today

CHENNAI: The storm "SCS Asani" is likely to bring heavy rains in 15 districts in Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Delta districts such as Pudukkottai, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakkurichi, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Coimbatore Dindigul, Theni and Karaikal.

It has been raining in Chennai and suburbs since midnight.

Several areas in Chennai including Purasaiwakkam, Chepauk, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Koyambedu, Chrompet, Guindy, Egmore, Vepery, Periyamedu, Nungambakkam, Alandur, St. Thomas Mount, Adambakkam, Meenambakkam will receive moderate rainfall.

Areas including MRC Nagar, Pattinapakkam, Mandaveli, Mylapore, Raja Annamalai Puram and Adyar will receive heavy rainfall.

A depression was formed in the southeastern Bay of Bengal last weekend, and has further strengthened.