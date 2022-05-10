Chennai rains: Power supply resumes after night-long disruption

CHENNAI: Night long disrupted power supply in Chennai resumed on Tuesday morning.

The power supply was disrupted due to sudden heavy rains and gusty winds in the suburban sections of Chennai on Monday.

"We have restored the power supply and resolved the signalling issues as our officers worked through the night. Our General Manager (GM), B.G.Mallya was monitoring the situation through the night despite being on an official tour to Salem (Tamil Nadu), while the DRM monitored the situation from the control office," DRM Chennai tweeted.