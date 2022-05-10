Main accused in Kodanad heist-murder case quizzed

COIMBATORE: The prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity and murder case, KV Sayan, was interrogated by police here on Monday.

He was summoned for a fresh round of inquiry to gather more information.

A police team led by Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone R Sudhakar questioned Sayan at PRS Grounds for several hours.

However, the police remained tightlipped on the reason for a fresh inquiry with him.

A ten-member gang including Sayan was booked for breaking into the Kodanad Estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa following her demise and for murdering a security guard on April 23, 2017.

Sayan had earlier made a startling revelation that the Kodanad heist was perpetrated at the behest of former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Days after the heist, he survived a car mishap, while his wife and daughter died in the accident on April 29, 2017.

Investigations into the Kodanad case picked up steam after an inquiry with VK Sasikala in Chennai recently.

Five special teams of police, formed to probe the high-profile case, had so far inquired more than 200 persons.