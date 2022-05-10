Insta friend held under Pocso Act for sexual assault on minor girl in Chennai

CHENNAI: Teynampet all-women police have arrested a 20-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl after befriending her on Instagram.

The accused S Umapathy of Pammal, who worked at a shop in T Nagar, befriended the victim, a 13-year-old girl from Teynampet, on Instagram a few months ago. While the girl went missing a few days ago, her parents lodged a complaint at Teynampet police station. Investigation revealed that she went with Umapathy.

Police rescued the girl from Umapathy and investigation revealed that she was sexually assaulted by him on the promise of marriage. Umapathy was booked under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody.