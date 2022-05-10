Inebriated man threatens to immolate self after cops seize two-wheeler

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed in Moolakothalam area in Washermenpet on Monday after a man who was caught for riding a two-wheeler under the influence of alcohol threatened to immolate self if he was not allowed to take the vehicle with him.

The man was identified as Selvam of Tondiarpet and the incident happened in the evening when Washermenpet traffic police were checking motorists of drunken driving.

Selvam was stopped and made to blow the breathalyser and it was confirmed that he rode the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Sooner, police seized his two-wheeler and issued a challan.

However, Selvam was allegedly adamant that he takes the two-wheeler home and argued with cops. As police did not budge, he went to the nearby petrol bunk and returned with a can of petrol. He suddenly poured fuel on himself and threatened to immolate self if the two-wheeler was not returned to him.

Alert police thwarted Selvam's bid and alerted his kin.

Later, he was allowed to ride pillion on the bike. When contacted, an officer said that he has been issued the challan and he can pay it before the magistrate at his convenience. “The fine would be decided by the magistrate, " said the officer.