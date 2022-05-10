CMRL announces live music performance in 3 stations from May 14

CHENNAI: Celebrating Tamil culture and heritage, CMRL in association with on the streets of Chennai will be performing live music performances at select Metro stations in the city.

As per the press note from CMRL, performance will be conducted between 6 pm and 8 pm on May 14 at High Court Metro, on May 21 at Wimco Nagar Metro and on May 28 at Guindy Metro.

Several Metro Rail passengers have appreciated the efforts taken by the department. “It is not just an innovative idea to increase the ridership in Metro, but it also keeps the passengers entertained. In a way, it celebrates the spirit of Chennai city,” said YK Srivastan, a freelance artist.