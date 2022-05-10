Chennai pvt hosp performed 125 liver transplants under CMCHIS during pandemic

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian along with Health secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday felicitated a city private hospital for performing 125 liver transplants under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (TNCMCHIS).

As per Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) data, at least 122 living donor liver transplants were performed during the pandemic (in the last 2 years), while 3 were cases of cadaver transplants. Of the total number of transplants performed, at least 70 per cent of the patients were male, and the remaining female.

The hospital claimed that it is the first in India to successfully transplant a baby of 9 months with Bile Acids Synthesis Defect and performed a transplant on a child with Cholesterol Ester Storage Disease. In addition, 61 pediatric liver transplants and 64 adult liver transplants were done during this period.

The Health Minister said,“It is very gratifying to watch so many patients, especially children, benefit from the TNCMCHIS. Seeking timely medical intervention can truly change one’s life drastically. The health experts did well for performing 125 liver transplants even during the pandemic.”

These patients were extremely sick as many were referred for liver transplantation as a last resort. It is especially true for small babies who develop severe malnutrition and growth retardation.

They have very low physiological reserves and cannot tolerate any infections or complications after transplantation. The doctors stated that despite these problems the surgeries were successfully done.