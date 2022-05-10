Asani effect: Chennai to receive light to moderate rain for next 2 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) on Tuesday said that fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast immediately. And they have been cautioned against venturing into the sea for the next 48 hours. In addition, Chennai is likely to get thunderstorms with intermittent light to moderate rains for two days.
"Fishermen should not venture into the sea as strong winds are expected to blow at a speed of 65 kmph to 85 kmph over central and western Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north-western Bay of Bengal for the next two days," said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director- General of Meteorology, RMC.
The severe cyclonic storm Asani over west-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal moved westnorthwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph and lay centred on Tuesday.
It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till tonight and reach the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is expected to recurve northnortheastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
The severe storm will weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. Due to the severe cyclonic storm, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai received moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity from Monday night.
"Rains are expected to gradually decrease in Chennai when the severe cyclonic storm moves. In addition, due to heavy shower, the maximum temperature across the State has decreased," said Balachandran.
On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius and 34.3 degrees Celsius respectively.
The minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius and 24.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.
The official said that the temperature in Tirutani reduced by 4 degrees Celsius to normal. The district recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius.
According to RMC, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 5 cm each, Tiruchy, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur 4 cm each; Vellore, Salem received 3 cm each, Chengalpattu with 2 cm, Chennai - Taramani, Nungambakkam, Anna University recorded 1 cm of rainfall each.