Asani effect: Chennai to receive light to moderate rain for next 2 days

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till tonight and reach the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is expected to recurve north­northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

The severe storm will weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours. Due to the severe cyclonic storm, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai received moderate rains along with thunderstorm activity from Monday night.

"Rains are expected to gradually decrease in Chennai when the severe cyclonic storm moves. In addition, due to heavy shower, the maximum temperature across the State has decreased," said Balachandran.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city decreased and weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.6 degrees Celsius and 34.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

The minimum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius and 24.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

The official said that the temperature in Tirutani reduced by 4 degrees Celsius to normal. The district recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius.

According to RMC, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 5 cm each, Tiruchy, Kancheepuram, Thanjavur 4 cm each; Vellore, Salem received 3 cm each, Chengalpattu with 2 cm, Chennai - Taramani, Nungambakkam, Anna University recorded 1 cm of rainfall each.