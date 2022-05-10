Asani effect: 4 cows, 4 goats electrocuted in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Four goats and cows have been electrocuted in Chengalpattu as the animals stepped on a live wire that fell due to the stormy weather owing to cyclonic storm Asani in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mohan from Chengalpattu owned 40 cows and 10 goats and his younger son Rajesh (18) took the animals for grazing to Madambakkam. He was warned by the villagers to not go for grazing at the particular spot as the electric post fell and the wire was still charged. Alerted by their warning, Rajesh tried to take his animals away from the wire but unfortunately, four of his cows and goats were electrocuted and died.

The villagers accused the 'lethargic' EB workers for the accident as a similar incident took place in the village last year, where five cows were electrocuted.

The Selaiyur police have registered a case and the investigation is on.