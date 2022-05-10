5 arrested for history-sheeter's murder in Minjur

CHENNAI: Kattur police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old history-sheeter near Minjur on Monday. The accused were identified as Mohan Raj (31) of Minjur, Sundar of (27), Ennore, Manikandan (26) of Minjur, Kishore (22) of Ennore and Arun Kumar (22) Ennore.

The deceased A Moorthi alias 'Othakadai' Moorthi of Vayalur village was an A+ category rowdy element with about 10 cases, including murder charges, pending against him. Police said that the main accused Mohan Raj and Moorthi developed enmity in prison when they were arrested in a murder case and the former decided to eliminate Moorthi.

Around 7 am on Monday, a seven-member gang entered his shop located opposite a Tasmac outlet and hacked him with machetes.

While Moorthi died on the spot, the gang fled the scene. A few people who were consuming liquor on the premises ran for their life upon seeing the murder.

On information, Kattur police rushed to the spot and sent Moorthi's body for post-mortem examination. A case was registered and three special teams formed by Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore nabbed the suspects within hours. They were remanded in judicial custody.