Man who immolated self opposing demolition drive dies

He was officially declared dead around 4 am, said hospital sources. He is survived by wife Sakthi, son Suresh and daughter Kalaiarasi.

While authorities concerned temporarily suspended the demolition drive on Sunday after Kannaiyan set himself ablaze, residents of Govindasamy Nagar continued their protest on Monday, apart from mourning the death of Kannaiyan. The residents had erected black flags outside their houses and there were posters condoling the death of Kannaiyan. While only residents of the locality were part of the protest, it garnered political attention on Sunday with Left parties opposing the demolition drive.

On Monday, DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant has also reportedly planned to visit Govindasamy Nagar.

Those whose houses were demolished were found sleeping on the pavement and cooking food over the debris.