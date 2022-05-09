Customs seizes gold worth Rs 31.99 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 31.99 lakh and arrested a passenger at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

The officials were checking passengers who arrived from Dubai on Sunday night and intercepted a passenger on suspicion of carrying gold. During the search, one gold ingot of 24 karat purity weighing 686 grams valued at Rs. 31.99 lakh was recovered from the rubbery compound concealed by the passenger in the rectum. The same was seized and the passenger arrested under provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is on progress.