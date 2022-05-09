Arrest of former minister Jayakumar sparks row in TN Assembly

CHENNAI: The arrest of former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar sparked a row involving the treasury benches and opposition in the State Assembly.

Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the home department in the House, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the person who engaged in bogus voting was in the hospital, while the person who prevented him was being put behind the bars.

Seeking to clarify the issue, Chief Minister M K Stalin elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the former AIADMK minister and said that Jayakumar, who was an MLA, minister, and speaker, took law into his own hands and indulged in excess on the main road, which necessitated action. Unimpressed with the CM’s reply, Palaniswami referred to the alleged criminal antecedents of the DMK supporter assaulted during urban local body elections, which prompted a retort from state HR and CE minister P K Sekar Babu.

The HR and CE minister said that the assault victim was a voter of the area, unlike the former AIADMK minister who brought a vehicle fitted with a party flag. Sekar Babu dared the LoP and said that they would do whatever the LoP says if he proves that Naresh (assault victim) was convicted in four cases, failing which the LoP should do whatever they say.

An agitated Palaniswami threw the paper on his table and abruptly retired to his seat after the Chair clarified more than once that the LoP should have taken his permission if he were raising an issue about a person not present in the House with such records.