A+ category history-sheeter hacked to death near Minjur

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death by a seven-member gang inside his unlicensed bar, functioning in the guise of a petty shop, at Tiruvellavayal near Minjur on Monday morning.

The deceased, A Moorthi alias 'Othakadai' Moorthi of Vayalur village, was an A+ category rowdy element with about 10 cases, including murder charges pending against him, said police.

Around 7 am, a seven-member gang entered his shop located opposite a Tasmac outlet and hacked him with machetes. While Moorthi died on the spot, the gang fled the scene. A few people who were consuming liquor on the premises ran for their life upon seeing the murder.

On information, Kattur police rushed to the spot and sent Moorthi's body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspects.

Police after preliminary inquiries said that he could have been murdered over the previous enmity. It was said that the murder spot was being run as an unlicensed bar by the deceased for those who visited the Tasmac outlet at the spot. Further investigation is on.

In another murder, a history-sheeter who was on the run in connection with a ganja peddling case was hacked to death in Ponneri on Sunday night and his relative suffered injuries in the attack.

The deceased R Jawahar (31), a resident of Venpakkam village with about 20 cases pending against him, was crossing the Pallam area in the village on a two-wheeler with his relative Seegan when he was intercepted by a four-member gang.

They attacked the duo with machetes, but Seegan managed to escape from the spot. However, Jawahar was hacked to death by a gang. Ponneri police rushed to the spot and sent Jawahar's body for post-mortem examination. Seegan was admitted to Ponneri Government Hospital and then transferred to the Government Stanley Hospital.

It may be noted that Ponneri police showed him as an absconding accused in a ganja peddling case in which Jawahar's accomplice Karthik was arrested on April 26. Meanwhile, five suspects in connection with the murder surrendered at police stations. They were identified as Viji (38), Mottai Karthik (22), Rajavelu (25), Vasanth (23) and Surya (29). They were remanded in judicial custody.