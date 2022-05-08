Woman pours kerosene on mother in domestic quarrel; booked for abetment

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman who poured kerosene on her mother in a domestic quarrel has been booked for suicide abetment after the latter died of self-immolation in Puzhal.

The accused S Rani (32) is daughter of the deceased S Devaki (58) and Saviar (60) of Puzhal. The couple also has two sons - Senthil and Mari. While Senthil lives with his family in Tambaram, Mari stayed with his parents after his wife separated from him.

Rani, her husband Senthil Kumar, and their three children reached her parents' house in Puzhal from Nagercoil due to financial struggle two months ago.

On Thursday night, a quarrel erupted between Rani and her parents over taking care of her children and Saviar allegedly asked Rani to vacate the house. Infuriated over this, Rani allegedly poured kerosene on her parents and brother Mari.

Devaki who was upset over the development suddenly set herself ablaze. She was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and Rani was booked for attempted murder by Puzhal police and remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

However, Devaki succumbed to burns on Saturday after which Puzhal police altered the section to 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.