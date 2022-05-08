Water supply to hit in Perungudi and Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: Water supply would be affected in some areas in Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones from Wednesday evening, as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metrowater) has decided to take up interconnection works on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

In a press release, the water manager said that interconnection works linking 500mm diameter main line will be taken up near a skywalk in Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam on OMR. "The works will be carried out between 6 pm on May 11 and 6 am on May 12. During the period, water supply to Semmenchery, Perumbakkam, Sholinganallur, Karapakkam, Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, Perungudi, Kottivakkam and Palavakkam will be stopped," the release added.

Water supply will resume from 10 am on May 12 after completion of the interconnection works.

Metrowater water requested the residents to store adequate amount of water in advance and contact 8144930914 (Perungudi, Kottivakkam and Palavakkam) and 8144930915 (Semmenchery, Perumbakkam, Sholinganallur, Karapakkam, Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and Okkiyam Thoraipakkam) to get lorry water.