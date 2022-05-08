Suburban train pattern changed owing to engineering works

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has changed the pattern of suburban train services in the Chennai Central - Arakkonam section owing to ongoing engineering works at Vyasarpadi Yard on May 8, 9, 12 and 13.

08th May from 23:20 hrs to 03:20 hrs of 09th May and 12th May from 23:10 hrs to 03:10 hrs of 13th May 2022 (04 Hours).

Chennai Beach – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 23:15 hrs on 08th May and Velachery – Pattabiram Military Siding EMU local leaving Velachery at 22:30 hrs on 12th May would be fully canceled.

A passenger special will be operated between Moore Market Complex and Pattabiram Military Siding leaving Moore Market Complex at 23:20 hrs on 08th and 12th May in view of the cancellation.

Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 21:55 hrs on 08th and 12th May 2022 will be via Moore Market Complex.

Arakkonam – Velachery EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 04:00 hrs on 09th and 13th May will be partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Chennai Beach, a statement from Southern Railway said.