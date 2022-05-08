SRMIST record: Over 10,000 students get placements

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has successfully placed 10,000+ young minds this placement season. This is a record-breaking number as no other institution has placed so many students so far.

The number is expected to rise as the placement season will continue till April/May 2022.

A phenomenal 10,000+ offers have been made to the graduating class of 2022 students. More than 1,000 companies have already visited the campus since July 2021. About 4,000+ students have been made Super Dream (Rs 10 L Pa+) and Dream offer (Rs 5 L Pa+) and 5,200+ unique offers so far. Students are also recruited by companies from the Core Engineering sector.

The diversity and exposure of our next-gen engineering graduates help them contribute to a wide spectrum. They also have the ability to achieve, innovate and undertake Startups that make them valuable to the economy and society at large.

This year, the highest offer made on the campus is Rs 46 lakh per annum by LinkedIn. Other top recruiters include Amazon, Paypal, Google, Commvault, Morgan Stanley, VM Ware, Bajaj Finserv, Accolite, Toyota, EY GDS, Amdocs, Deloitte, JP Morgan, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, L&T Construction, Honda R&D, IBM, Fidelity, Fiserv, Barclays, Hero Motor Corp, Walmart, John Deere, Philips, Bank Of America, Wells Fargo, Sabre, Siemens, Hitachi, SILICON LABS, Alstom, HPE, Vodafone, Norton Lifelock, Apollo Tyres, Air Asia, AB Inbev, NeilsonIQ, MediaTek, KPMG, Tekion, Airtel-Africa.

“The centralised placement process organised at Kattankulathur campus, brings students from SRM campuses including Modinagar, Ramapuram, and Vadapalani,” said N Venkata Sastry, Director (Career Centre).

“The 2021-22 was a good season as we have made 10,000+ Offers from 1,050+ companies. There is a sharp increase in the number of students getting placed in above 10 lakh per annum, i.e. 30-40 per cent increase as compared to previous years. Among CS/IT, we have almost touched the average of 9.5 LPA,” he added.