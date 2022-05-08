Pvt college prof collapses at departmental store, dies

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old private college professor collapsed at a departmental store while shopping with wife in Chromepet and died on Sunday.

The deceased Gopinath, a professor at a private college in Kattankolathur, reached the popular multi-storied departmental store in Chromepet with his wife. While shopping, Gopinath suddenly collapsed in the store. On information, an 108 ambulance rushed to the spot, but the staff confirmed that he died.

His body was sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Chromepet police are inquiring about the incident.