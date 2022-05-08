Nazareth College’s Computer Science dept holds exposure event for students

The Department of Computer Science in Nazareth College of Arts and Science, Avadi, Chennai, in association with IQAC organised A Corsa 22 recently as it Department Association programme. E Mano Ranjitham, vice principal and Head, Department of Computer Science gave felicitation address at the inaugural session. B Logesh Kumar of III B.Sc. CS welcomed the gathering.

There are three on-stage events and two off-stage programmes conducted for the students of the Department of Computer Science for exposing them to various developments. A total of 150 participants attended the session.

Dr E Mary Angeline, Principal, Nazareth College of Arts and Science addressed the valedictory session in which the participants were welcomed by K Magila of III B.Sc. CS.

Meanwhile, M Thirunavukarasu of III B.Sc CS introduced the Resource Person of the Day Sathish Kumar Kannan, founder of Why Global Technologies, CEO and Director of Abhis Overseas, EDU Campus Private Ltd, Chennai.

The sessions were very informative and interesting. The winners and runners were given certificates. Feedback from the students were received. Deeraj of III B.Sc. CS proposed a vote of thanks.