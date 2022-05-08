‘Nadigar Sangam bldg will be iconic, works to resume soon’

CHENNAI: Several key decisions, including a hike in remuneration for junior artists and the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building, were taken at the 66th general committee meeting of the South Indian Artistes Association aka Nadigar Sangam here on Sunday.

The meeting, which witnessed the presence of active members of the Sangam, resolved to fulfil the promises made in the election manifesto. “We will have to take immediate steps to increase the wages of junior artistes. Apart from that, we will have to take steps to resume the construction of the building.

“We have spoken enough and we need to keep up the promises we made in the manifesto. So, the work will begin from tomorrow,” said Nassar, the president of the body.

“Firstly, we will have to get a fresh approval from the CMDA as the old approval has expired,” added Karthi, as the office-bearers met the Press after the meeting.

Vishal, who was also present, said they are ready to go all-out to raise funds for the completion of the building. “There is 40 per cent of work left to be done. We need another Rs 30 crore to complete it. For this, we will apply for loans as well as ask actors to contribute towards the building, which in future will be iconic in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The evening also witnessed felicitations for Rajinikanth and Sowcar Janaki for receiving the Dada Saheb Phalke award and the Padma Shri award respectively.