Miyawaki forest set up to mark Stalin govt anniversary

TIRUCHY: In view of the State government completing one year, the Tiruchy civic administration on Saturday commenced works on a Miyawaki forest in an area of 17,632 sq.ft, planting as many as 24 varieties of native saplings. Six more such forests are scheduled to be established subsequently, sources said.

As CM Stalin-led DMK government celebrates completion of one year, the cadre as well as the elected members to the civic body together had planned several developmental programmes apart from distribution of sweets.

To make it memorable and unique, Tiruchy corporation and Mayor Mu Anbagalagan discussed with the officials and came out with an idea of establishing miyawaki forest with native varieties of trees.

Accordingly, on Saturday, the civic administration at a site already identified at Govindasamy Gounder Nagar in Kulumani road planted saplings in 17,632 sq ft area located along with the park.

District Collector S Sivarasu and Mayor Mu Anbalagan inaugurated the programme in which as many as 24 varieties of native breeds like pugan, neem, jamun, mango, guava and gooseberry saplings were planted.

Similarly, as a prolonged celebration, miyawaki forests would be established in as many as six more places for which locations have been identified in Subramania Nagar, Fathima Ngar, Amman Nagar, Gannapathy Nagar, Wins Anbu Avenue, Natchathra Nagar, total measuring up to 1.24 lakh sq ft, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan.