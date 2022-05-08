Fire at plastic segregation unit in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at a plastic segregation unit in Poonamallee on Sunday morning, but none were injured in the accident.

Passersby noticed the smoke emanating from the unit at Malayambakkam around 10 am and alerted the fire control room. Three fire tenders from Poonamallee and Virugambakkam rushed to the spot and controlled the fire in the afternoon. However, a huge of plastic waste burned down in the accident.

Poonamallee police have registered a case on the accident and further investigation is on.