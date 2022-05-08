'Drunk' man sets DMDK's summer water stall on fire in Koyambedu; held

CHENNAI: Koyambedu police arrested a 41-year-old man who set a summer water stall set up by DMDK men in Koyambedu on fire has been arrested.

Inquiries revealed that the accused Ramu of Velachery, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during his act, was irked since he found the pots at the stall empty when he went to drink water.

He broke the stall and set it on fire in the wee hours of Friday. Koyambedu police who registered a case about the incident traced the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him on Saturday.