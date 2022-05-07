City

Woman stabbed and robbed of phone; trio arrested in Chennai

The accused were identified as M Mukesh (21) of Ernavur, K Karthik (20) and G Bharath (20) of Tondiarpet.
CHENNAI: A three-member gang who attacked a woman at Kasimedu beach and robbed her phone was arrested by Fishing Harbour police.

The accused were identified as M Mukesh (21) of Ernavur, K Karthik (20) and G Bharath (20) of Tondiarpet. Police said that the incident happened on Wednesday night when the 24-year-old victim from Kasimedu visited the beach while returning from work.

The accused allegedly surrounded her and demanded her phone. When she refused, they attacked her with a knife and escaped with the phone. Based on her complaint, Fishing Harbour police registered a case and secured the suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a man who tried to steal a phone in Vysarpadi was secured and handed over to police on Friday. The accused Arumugam has been detained by MKB Nagar police.

