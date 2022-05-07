Test in Hindi denies villagers chance to land job at MAPS

CHENNAI: The recruitment test for Class C workers at the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS), Kalpakkam, was being held in Hindi, preventing those from the State, including the ones who had given their lands for the project decades ago, from getting a job, alleged residents of neighbouring villages.

When the plant was established in 1985, they were promised that youngsters from the villages would be given the first preference in the jobs according to their education qualifications, the villagers told DT Next. However, the promise was not fulfilled and instead, people from the other states were being recruited for the jobs at the plant, they added.

For vacancies at the plant, applicants should first clear a test and then an interview. “But the test to recruit plumbers and electricians is held in Hindi, due to which people from the State are unable to clear it. So, 95% of the jobs are going to those from north India,” said Gayathri Dhanapal, president, Pudupattinam village panchayat. Many villagers added how they were not able to land a job at the power plant because of the language barrier. “It’s our land but we are not able to work there,” said a villager. When asked, an official of the power plant said they are keen on helping the villagers and wanted their support in return. “We provide free coaching for entrance exams where they can learn from our scientists,” said the official, adding that there were not many applicants from the neighbourhood, thus reducing the scope of them landing a job. Discussions were in progress on ensuring that the test was conducted also in Tamil, added the official.