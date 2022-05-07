Senior citizen dies in road accident on Radhakrishnan Salai

CHENNAI: A 66-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by another bike on Radhakrishnan Salai on Friday night.

The deceased C Vaithiyalingam of Triplicane, a worker at a clothing store, was returning home from his workplace when the accident happened. At Dr Radhakrishnan salai-V M street Junction in Mylapore, his bike was hit by another two-wheeler coming from Marina Beach around 11 pm.

In the impact, Vaithiyalingam and two youngsters on the other bike fell on the road. Vaithiyalingam suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The duo was rushed to the nearby hospital.

The bike rider K Abinash (19) of Nungambakkam, a worker at a private firm, suffered injuries on his head and D Surendar (23) too suffered injuries in the accident. Police said that none of the three wore a helmet.

Adyar traffic investigation police have registered a case about the accident.