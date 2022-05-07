Mega vaccination camp at 3,000 locations in Chennai tomorrow: Check details

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to conduct mega Covid vaccination camp in more than 3,000 locations across the city on Sunday.

"Arrangements have been made to conduct 3,300 vaccination camps. Slips will be given to the residents who are yet yo take first and second doses. The slips will have details of nearby vaccination camps," a Chennai Corporation press release said.

The release added that as many as 1,600 teams will be formed to conduct the camps of which 200 teams will run stationary camps. The remaining teams will conduct 3,100 camps at different places based on the requirements. "Along with the Chennai Corporation workers, personnel from police, railway department, Indian Medical Association and others will take part in conducting the camps," the civic body said.

The civic body also requested the residents to take first, second as well as booster doses in the camps.

As many as 28 mega vaccination camps have been conducted in the city during which more than 37 lakh doses have been administered. Overall, around 99 per cent of the eligible population in the city have received first doses and 84 per cent received their second doses. Apart from the camps in the city, the state government has arranged to conduct one lakh camps across the State.