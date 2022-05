CHENNAI: The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. With the latest revision, domestic LPG cylinders will retail at Rs 1,015 in Chennai.

Earlier in Chennai, the price of LPG was Rs 965.

Meanwhile, the price of a cooking gas cylinder for commercial use in Chennai is Rs 2,508.

The increase in cylinder prices comes at a time when people are already concerned about rising petrol and diesel prices in the country.