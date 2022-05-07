Job fraud: 4 held for issuing fake orders with forged seal of CJ

CHENNAI: The CB-CID sleuths arrested four persons, including an advocate, for issuing fake appointment orders for the post of magesterial clerk at the Madras High Court by forging the seal of Chief Justice.

The arrested were identified as N Nagendra Kumar, an advocate, C Surulikumar, V Manichamy alias Mani, A Kumar. Fake documents and seals of Madras High Court, State government and Deputy Director of Advocate General Office, marksheets and transfer certificate of candidates were seized from the accused.

CB-CID had registered a case last year in connection with the fraud based on a complaint of Deputy Director Dharaneeswaran to the DGP. The investigation revealed that the accused had forged the signature of the then Registrar General C Kumarappan and seals of Chief Justice and Advocate General.

CBCID sleuths said that the accused received Rs 6 lakh each from candidates for the magesterial clerk post.

All four accused were remanded in judicial custody.