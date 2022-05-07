HC orders notice in a plea against constructing OHT in Udumalapet school ground

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the state government to file its response on a plea challenging the move of the government authorities to build an overhead tank in a government school playground in Erisanampatti village in Udumalpet Taluk in Tiruppur district.

The division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the direction to the state on hearing the plea filed by R Karuppasamy, a resident of Erisanampatti.

The petitioner submitted that the panchayat union elementary school in Erisanampatti village has a playground for school students only for an extent of 0.15 acres of land and the school headmaster had decided to build a water tank which will take away the playground from the school students.

"Physical education is much essential like mental education. The school has very limited land of 0.75 acres of land and wherein an Anganwadi and school buildings are functioning in 0.60 acres, " he submitted.

On recording submissions, the judges asked the state to file a counter on June 9.