Elderly couple murdered for gain by driver at Mylapore

CHENNAI: A couple aged 58 and 54 were murdered by their driver in Mylapore residence when they returned from the US in the wee hours of Saturday and buried in their farmhouse on ECR.

Police secured the suspect Krishna, a Nepal national, along with his friend Ravi of Darjeeling near Ongole and seized the couple's car with valuables for which he is suspected to have murdered them.

The deceased Srikanth, an auditor by profession and resident of Dwaraka Colony at Brindavan Nagar in Mylapore, and his wife Anuradha visited their daughter Sunantha in the US and returned to the city around 3.30 am on Saturday.

While their driver Krishna picked them up, Sunantha could not reach them over phone. After she alerted the relatives, they checked the house and found it locked. On information, Mylapore police rushed to the spot and found blood stain when they broke open the door.

Sensing that something untoward has happened, police conducted inquiries and came to know that there is a farmhouse belonging to the family on ECR.

They rushed to the house and found freshly dug sand on the premises. Meanwhile, Krishna's car was traced near Ongole and secured. During interrogation, Krishna admitted to having murdered the couple for money.

Police suspect that he might have already planned the murder and dug the land to bury the couple in the farmhouse. He will be brought to the city for further investigation.

Police said that Krishna worked as a driver for the couple for the last seven years and his parents too worked in the farmhouse. He sent his parents back to Nepal last month, said the police.