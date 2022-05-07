Corpn issues stop work notices to 460 buildings in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued stop-work notices to more than 450 buildings and lock and seal notices to 66 buildings that violated building plan approvals during the last 15 days.

A Chennai Corporation statement said that stop-work notices have been given to 467 buildings. Recently, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, directed the ward-level engineers to inspect under-construction buildings to verify whether the construction is carried out after availing of building plan permission or not. The engineers should also check whether planning approvals are availed or not.

He also instructed them to serve notices in the construction stage if the buildings violate planning permission norms. Also, notices should be given to removing doors and windows of unauthorized buildings as per the court order.

As per Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, Commissioner has given powers to assistant engineers, junior engineers, assistant executive engineers, and zonal executive engineers to take action against unauthorized buildings.

The building owners should erect boards with planning approval details, survey number, details of the number of floors, set back area, and other details.