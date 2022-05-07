College student jumps to death from under-construction bldg at airport

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old college student committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of an under-construction building at the car parking area of Chennai airport on Saturday.

On Saturday around 9 am, security staff noticed a young man lying dead with injuries on the face and head near the car parking area of the International terminal.

They informed the Airport police and the police retrieved the body.

The deceased had an Aadhaar card in one of his pockets, which revealed his identity as Sabari Ganesh (26) of Kallakurichi.