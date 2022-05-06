Whistleblower in Stanley case beaten up by 40 female doctors

CHENNAI: The whistleblower who recorded a video alleging muster roll malpractice at Stanley Medical College Hospital was thrashed by female PG students after he was summoned by the committee constituted to enquire into the incident.

According to K Loganathan, scientific officer, department of forensic medicines at Stanley hospital, who recorded the video, he was summoned by a team of hospital officials on Wednesday evening to the counselling hall for an explanation as to his activity. “I was writing my explanation when they suddenly asked me to go to a room next to the hall. When I resumed writing it, around 40 female doctors - mainly PG students, who were waiting outside, barged in, abused, assaulted me and snatched my phone. CCTV footage must have captured the incident,” said Loganathan, who lodged a complaint with the Royapuram police station about the incident.

“Instead of trying to address the issue of malpractice in attendance, officials at Stanley Medical College are trying to project it as a case against me. I have recorded the video and have given it to a lawyer who has been fighting against malpractices in the government colleges,” he added.