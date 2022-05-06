Stop eviction from waterbodies or face stir, CPM warns govt

CHENNAI: If the drive to demolish poor people’s homes on waterbody poromboke continued citing High Court order, the CPM would launch a movement seeking the removal of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that has been constructed on a waterbody, warned its State secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday.

Addressing a demonstration in front of the Chennai Collector’s office seeking patta for those living on waterbodies poromboke, temple and railway lands, Balakrishnan pointed out that IAS and IPS officers have constructed bungalows in the TNHB’s Eri scheme in the city, while rich people living in the Velachery and Boat Club areas were also unaffected by the court order. “The officials are demolishing houses and settlements of poor people citing the court order on protecting waterbodies. Several houses were demolished without proper notice, leaving the people in the lurch,” he said.

“If the government does not stop the demolition drive, CPM would launch a movement seeking removal of Madurai bench, which was built on a waterbody, and other such government buildings,” he said, adding that he has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Revenue and HR&CE Ministers in this regard.

Later, after meeting HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Balakrishnan said the Minister assured him to stop issuing eviction notices to those living on temple lands.