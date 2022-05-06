Minister assures action on pvt company involved in cleaning septic tank in Avadi

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru on Friday said that action will be taken on Paranjothi Management Solutions pvt ltd for employing manual labourers to clean septic tank at a private apartment in Avadi.

A special calling attention motion was introduced in the Assembly by DMK, Congress and CPI on the death of a person Muthukumar (28) who was involved in cleaning a septic tank in Paruthipattu in Avadi corporation at 11 pm, on Thursday.

Responding to the calling attention motion, the Minister said that the private company which was employed by the apartment owners did not inform the Avadi corporation about the septic tank cleaning works and if information had been given earlier the equipment to clean septic tanks which is present in abundance with the Corporation would have been given to the private company and employment of manual labourers would have been prevented.

The minister also said that the Corporation officials are at talks with the private company to provide compensation for the family of the deceased and assured that proper legal action would be initiated against the private company for employing manual labourers in cleaning septic tanks.