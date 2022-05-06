Man invited for Ramzan steals jewels, swallows it before biriyani

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a man invited as a guest for the Ramzan feast, stole jewels from the house and swallowed them before gobbling up biriyani in Saligramam.

While police retrieved the jewels from him, he was let off with a warning since the complainant withdrew her complaint.

Police said complainant Radha is employed at a jewellery store in Nungambakkam where Sauda was her manager. Sauda, a divorcee, is in a relationship with one Syed Ahmad, also a divorcee, and they are about to get married, said the police.

On Tuesday, Radha reportedly invited Sauda and Syed Ahmad to her house. While the couple left the house after the feast, Radha found a diamond necklace, a pendant and a gold chain missing. On suspicion, Radha inquired Sauda and Ahmad, but since they said they knew nothing about the jewels, she lodged a complaint at Virugambakkam police station.

Since Radha stated that Ahmad locked himself in the room where the jewels had been kept for about 10 minutes, police inquired him when he admitted that he swallowed the jewels.

He was taken to the nearby hospital and a scan revealed suspicious objects in his abdomen. He was administered an enema, but there was no luck.

On Thursday morning, Ahmad was given bananas and made to excrete the jewels.

While the jewels were handed over to Radha, she withdrew the complaint since Ahmad claimed he swallowed the jewels under the influence of alcohol.

While police closed the complaint without registering a case, an officer said Ahmad worked in Dubai till 2020 before returning to the city during the pandemic. He is from a well-settled background and has been currently looking for a job, added the officer.