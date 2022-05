CHENNAI: As many as 25 cases of Covid were reported at Sathya Sai Medical College in Chengalpattu until Thursday.

About 7 cases tested positive on Tuesday, after which saturated testing has been conducted. Health secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the hostel along with Chengalpattu Collector on Friday.

He said that symptoms of patients are mild, stable and testing of remaining persons being done. He added that cluster control protocols are in place with full cooperation from the college.