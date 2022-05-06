50-year-old dies of sudden cardiac arrest before boarding flight

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man died of sudden cardiac arrest before boarding a flight to Mumbai at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The deceased Surendra Chowdhury of Patna, a businessman, who was suffering from liver problems came to Chennai two days ago along with his wife Seetha (46) after getting an appointment at the Vellore CMC. In the hospital, the doctors referred Chowdhury to another hospital in Mumbai and on Friday early morning the couple came to the Chennai airport for boarding a flight to Mumbai. Police said when they were sitting in the portico Chowdhury fell unconscious and soon the medical team who arrived at the spot checked Chowdhury and found he died due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

The Airport police sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet government hospital and the police have registered a case.