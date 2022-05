CHENNAI: The special court for Pocso cases sentenced a private tuition teacher to one year of imprisonment for sexual assault on his boy student.

The 42-year-old accused from Perambur was convicted of the crime at the end of the trial and was also slapped a fine of Re 25,000 apart from the jail term.

The accused was arrested in 2018 by Sembium all-women police on the charges of sexual assault on a boy student based on a complaint by the victim's father. He was arrested under Pocso Act.