Day One: Language paper easy, say Class 12 students

CHENNAI: Class 12 students who appeared for the language paper exam on Thursday stated that the exam was easy as the question paper was set based on the priority syllabus.

“Though I was a bit nervous about the exam today, the question paper was easy. The questions were asked from the priority syllabus informed to us. Also, the classes were taken concentrating on the priority syllabus and hence the exam was easier than anticipated,” said Vasanth, a Class 12 student in Purasaiwakkam.

Another Class 12 student Rohini said all the COVID-19 protocols were in place at her exam centre in Chengalpattu.

“COVID-19 rules were strictly followed and the question paper was set easy, may be considering students were writing board exams after two years. I hope the remaining subjects too are easy,” added Rohini.