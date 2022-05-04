Two-year-old slips from 7th floor, dies in Otteri

Chennai: A two-year-old girl child slipped from seventh floor of an high-rise building in Otteri and died on Tuesday.

The deceased V Kavash is the second and youngest child of Vinitha (35) who lost her husband Vijay Kumar Jain in a road accident last year.

After her husband's death, Vinitha moved to her brother Dinesh Kumar's residence at North Town Apartment Complex on Stephanson Road eight months ago. Dinesh Kumar, a businessman, lived with his wife and children in the house.

The incident happened around 12.30 pm when everyone was at home since it was a holiday owning to Ramzan.

Kavash who was playing on the sofa tried to peek out of the sliding window close by and slipped from there, said police.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Pulianthope, where she was declared brought dead.

On information, Otteri police retrieved her body and sent it to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case gad been registered and further investigation is on.

Police said that the girl child did not have external injuries, but she bled from her nose. Police said that the family is native of Gujarat settled in Chennai.