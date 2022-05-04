Storm water drains to be built in two zones at Rs 450 crore

CHENNAI: Several areas in Perungudi and Sholinganallur will get new storm water drains as the German Development Bank (KfW) has given its approval to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to commence the works.

According to the GCC, it can now float tenders for 9 packages at an estimated cost of Rs 447.03 crore under the Integrated Stormwater Drain project in Kovalam Basin. Works will benefit residents of Bhuvaneswari Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Radha Nagar, MCN Nagar, Ananda Nagar, Kannagi Nagar, River View Colony, Semmencherry, and Tsunami Colony in the southern zones.

The civic body has already issued work orders for 3 packages worth Rs 150.45 crore to construct new drains in 139 streets (27.20 km long) at Srinivasa Nagar, Sadasivam Nagar, Nanganallur, Madipakkam, Ram Nagar and Nehru Colony. Existing drains on 95 streets (12.60 km long) will be restored.

Construction has been delayed due to litigations from residents with National Green Tribunal that forced the GCC to modify the original detailed project report (DPR). It segregated the Kovalam Basin into M1, M2 and M3 components, and Perungudi and Sholinganallur fall under the M1 component.

The GCC entered into an agreement with KfW in March 2020 to receive funding (Rs 1,714 crore) for constructing storm water drains in Kovalam Basin, which covers most of the coastal areas in the southern part of the city. The funding agency prepared DPR for the project.

M1 and M2 components cover Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Pallikaranai, Ram Nagar and others, while M3 component covers Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Neelankarai, Injambakkam, Uthandi and Sholinganallur. The M3 component covers Palavakkam, Kottivakkam and Sholinganallur.

Meanwhile, a team from KfW visited the city and held a meeting with GCC officials to discuss the progress of the project. Similarly, the civic body has already commenced new storm water drain works in Kosasthalaiyar Basin with funding from Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project covers the north Chennai zones.