Sibling duo ends life one after another in Korattur

CHENNAI: A sibling duo ended their lives by hanging one after another in Korattur on Tuesday.

Among the deceased, Suresh (45) of Ellaiamman Nagar was a vegetable vendor, while his elder brother Settu (50) was assisting him, said police.

Suresh, who had been living with wife Muthulakshmi and their son, was ill for the last few days, was found hanging from the ceiling when Muthulakshmi who was away returned home in the afternoon.

While Korattur police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination, they received information that Settu too was found hanging at his rented premises in the same locality. Police suspect that Settu might have resorted to the extreme step due to the shock over his brother's suicide. Settu separated from wife and children four years ago and had been living alone.

Separate cases have been registered about the siblings' suicides.