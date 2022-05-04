Riding triples turns fatal for woman as bike rams truck near Adyar

CHENNAI: Riding triples turned fatal for a woman pillion rider as their bike rammed a mini truck after hitting a speed breaker in Adyar in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as D Tamilarasi (22) of Tiruchy, while the injured - A Praveen (25) of Virugambakkam and K Iswarya (22) of Tiruvannamalai - have been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The injured are said to be out of danger, though they were not conscious enough to be inquired police.

Adyar traffic investigation police who have registered a case about the accident said that the trio was proceeding towards Mylapore from Adyar when Praveen, who was riding the bike, lost control after hitting the speed breaker after crossing the Thiru Vi Ka Bridge and rammed a mini truck carrying ice apple to Mylapore. In the impact, all three were thrown off the bike and Tamilarasi died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Praveen and Iswarya too suffered injuries. On information, an 108 ambulance rushed the injured to the Government Royapettah Hospital and the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination. Police said that none of the trio was wearing a helmet.

The two girls had been staying at hostels and are said to have shifted to Chennai for work. Praveen is said to be their friend. Further investigation is on.