Plea in HC to stop forced conversions in TN govt schools

CHENNAI: A Chennai based advocate has filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking direction to the State government to stop forced conversions of all the religions in the government schools and government-aided schools functioning across the State.

The petitioner named B Jaganath, an advocate by profession, in his affidavit said that several people are trying to convert the religion of students in the government-run schools and aided schools. The petitioner also cited recent incidents that happened in Kanniyakumari and Tiruppur where the action was taken against people who forced students to change their faith.

Recalling the suicide of a Thanjavur based student named Lavanya, the petitioner stated that it was an alleged force conversion issue and Supreme Court upheld the CBI probe into the matter.

Jaganathan also noted that the state had failed in preventing such forced conversion activities in the State. “Government should be vigilant and prevent such forced conversions, ” he added.