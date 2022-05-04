CHENNAI: Pfizer sets up global drug development center in Chennai and has invested USD 20 million (Rs 150+ crore) in the 61,000 sq ft research and technology centre at the IIT Madras Research Park. While this center will be a part of a network of 12 global centres set up worldwide, it is the first and only one at present being set up by Pfizer in Asia.

"Pfizer’s drug development centre in the IIT Madras Research Park is a positive opportunity to establish truly one of the most advanced laboratories that Pfizer is setting up for R&D in the aforementioned disciplines anywhere in the world, in Chennai and an opportunity to showcase the potential of R&D in the country. We are confident that it will allow for synergistic co-development of cutting-edge API and FDF processes under the same roof. The world-class scientific, technology and innovation-driven Research Park campus provides an ideal setting for our work. We are hopeful that the proximity to IIT Madras and other technology Research Park start-ups will also improve academia and industry partnerships and encourage greater collaboration to drive innovation,” said S Sridhar, Country Manager, Pfizer India.

This facility employs 250+ scientists and professionals from a range of scientific disciplines, including Formulation Scientists and Pharmacists, Analytical Scientists with expertise in process, analytical and formulation medicinal sciences, Life Science specialists such as Microbiologists and Biotechnologists, Chemical Engineers, Data Scientists, and Program Managers.