Hotel food may become dearer in Chennai soon

CHENNAI: Dining out with the loved ones or even alone may soon become dearer as hotel owners are mulling to increase prices of food items, thanks to the rising cost of commercial LPG.

"During January 2021, LPG cylinders for commercial purposes were sold at around 1,300. Now, the price is almost doubled to Rs. 2,500. This has increased the operational cost," R Rajkumar, secretary of The Chennai Hotels Association.

The association discussed the rising prices of essential items, cooking oil and others apart from the prices of LPG during a recent meeting. At the meeting, the owners expressed concerns over the LPG price.

"The owners are considering to increase the prices of food items and the increase is inevitable. However, decision will be taken after traders conference in Tiruchirapalli which is scheduled on Thursday," he added.

Meanwhile, hotels in the city will be closed on Thursday to show support to the conference in which Chief Minister MK Stalin would participate.

"Food items will not be sold on Thursday morning. The hotels will open from afternoon," he said